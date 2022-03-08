No, Parker McCollum’s Not Going to Sing at His Wedding: ‘It’s My Day Off’

Parker McCollum's wedding is coming up in just a few weeks, but the singer says he's not planning to serenade his bride, Hallie Ray Light, during the ceremony.

"It's my day off," McCollum joked to press backstage at the 2022 ACM Awards, where he was celebrating his New Male Artist of the Year win. "I told my fiancee's dad, I said, 'Man, it's my day off. If you wanna write that check, I'll sing.' But I don't think I'm going to."

McCollum did sing at the ACMs on Monday night (March 7), performing his breakout ballad, "Pretty Heart," from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium during the show. Regarding his song selection, McCollum was dancing with the one that brought him: "Pretty Heart" was the song that introduced him to much of his fan base, and was his first No. 1 hit. But It wasn't necessarily his first choice for ACM night, McCollum admits.

"I chose to sing 'Pretty Heart' because the ACMs told me that I had to sing 'Pretty Heart,'" he admits, adding that if it were up to him, he would have selected another one of his songs, "To Be Loved by You."

"...Just because it's rocking, big energy," McCollum reasons. "But it's an honor to sing 'Pretty Heart,' and to sing at the ACMs at all."

"Pretty Heart" will always be a special song to him, the singer continues, because of its impact on his career. It was that song that transformed McCollum from a country hopeful to one of the genre's most promising rising acts.

"'Pretty Heart' changed my life," he reflects. "[It] gave me everything I always wondered if I was talented enough to achieve. And that song brought me in. So to get to sing that song on the ACMs, on live TV? Come on."