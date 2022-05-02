On Thursday, May 5th, the City of Lights comes to Laramie. The University of Wyoming Symphony has announced their final concert will bring the romance of Paris to life with Parisian taxi horns and the bluesy cords of string instruments.

The 2022 Final Symphony Program

The concert presents a wide array of pieces, most of which are from American composers. However, the concert will open with a piece by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov. The piece, "A Prayer for Ukraine," will open the concert to show solidarity with the country, now nearing three months of withstanding the ongoing invasion.

The concert will follow with several touching compositions, including the "In Memoriam: The Colored Soldiers Who Died for Democracy," Jesse Ayers’ “Shinkansen," and the titular “An American in Paris" by George Gershwin.

Guest soloist Andrew Staupe will perform alongside the orchestra. Staupe has performed with major symphonies across the country, performing on the stages of Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Kennedy Center and Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., and several international institutions like the Salle Cortot in Paris.

Event Details