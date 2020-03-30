Peyton Manning Throws a Thank You to Colorado Healthcare Workers
NFL legend Peyton Manning is showing his appreciation for our amazing healthcare workers in a new video.
During this trying time, we're all thinking about the healthcare workers risking their lives to save others, whether as nurses and doctors in our hospitals or as emergency response paramedics on our streets. NFL legend and former Bronco's quarterback, Peyton Manning, has recorded a video to encourage and thank these brave workers as they face the unparalleled challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peyton Manning is a five-time winner of the NFL MVP award and took the Denver Broncos to Superbowl 50 in 2016, where they beat the Carolina Panthers for the title.
Source: U.C. Health