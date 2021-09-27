Pfizer COVID Booster Shots Available At CLCHD
The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department says it now has booster shots available for people who have received the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccinations.
That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.
According to the post:
''Booster doses for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now available! No appointment is necessary. Vaccine walk-in hours are from 8:30AM-4:30PM on weekdays at CLCHD.''
According to the post, there are several groups of people who should get the shot:
''• People 65 years and older should receive a booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series
• Residents in long-term care settings of any age should receive a booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series
• People aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series
• People aged 18-49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series, based on individual benefits and risks
• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.''
