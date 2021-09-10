Poacher Kills Mother Bear Leaving Two Colorado Bear Cubs Orphaned

Two Colorado bear cubs are at a rehabilitation facility after they were orphaned by a poacher killing their mother in the Ranch Estates subdivision located on the south side of Woodland Park according to KDVR.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers found the dead bear and the two cubs after a report came in on July 26. The sow was shot and killed, leaving the two bear cubs to fend for themselves.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers found the cubs in a tree when they arrived. Retrieval of the cubs was successful and the pair are now being cared for at a rehabilitation facility.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife are looking for the poacher that committed the illegal act. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the community for help in identifying the suspect and also offering a reward.

Those that illegally injure or kill wildlife could be charged with misdemeanors that include harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife, and reckless endangerment. Being convicted of these charges, the offenders could see fines from $750 to $3,000 and could spend up to six months in jail depending on the charges.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region is asking for those that might have any information on this poaching case to contact 719-227-5200. The reward is available if the information leads to the arrest or citation of the poaching suspect.

Source: KDVR

