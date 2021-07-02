Podcast: Show me the money

CHEYENNE -- Former Wyoming basketball standout Adam Waddell and Kyle Sedar joined me in studio this week and there was plenty to discuss, including the NCAA's new NIL ruling, the final day of the transfer portal and the backflip dunk that put Waddell in the national spotlight.

We actually talked about a little bit of everything in this episode of the Roaring Repeater Podcast. Waddell shared his thoughts on what went wrong during the Heath Schroyer era and told us about some of the greats he played with like Brandon Ewing, Brad Jones and a very young Larry Nance Jr., among many others. He also took us inside his battles with current NBA star and former San Diego State forward Kawhi Leonard.

Get our free mobile app

Waddell also shared some fun stories about road venues like Moby Arena, the Marriott Center and The Pit in Albuquerque. Spoiler: Waddell wasn't a fan of "Snake" the New Mexico super fan.

This was a really fun episode that truly covered it all.

Hope you'll check it out!

You can find this week's Roaring Repeater Podcast right HERE. If you have missed any of our shows, just click right HERE.

Do you have our free app yet? We are the only outlet that covers the Cowboys who has one. Find that right HERE. Make sure to turn on your notifications and you will be the first to know anytime a podcast or new story drops.

You can also receive our newsletter right in your inbox. Click HERE.

Want to advertise with us? We get the word out to the masses. You can find that info right HERE.

Did you know you can listen to Wyoming Cowboys football and men's basketball games on our app? Now you do. Click right HERE. I've also heard a rumor that we will be carrying Buffalo Bills games this fall. Once we get that link, you'll know it.

Home Town Printed Apparel is back on board with us, too. And they have some new 7220sports.com and University of Wyoming gear in stock. Check them out right HERE.