PODCAST: What to expect from Northern Illinois

LARAMIE -- Northern Illinois is a young football team.

How young?

Fourteen of its 22 players on the defense's two-deep are freshmen. The Huskies have just five seniors on the roster, too.

That young.

Last fall, NIU went winless in six games. It's defense gave up nearly 39 points per game. Untimely turnovers led to quick points. The Huskies weren't exactly stout against the pass either, giving up 245 yards through the air per outing.

Want to read about Wyoming's Week-2 matchup with NIU. You can do that below by clicking on the Twitter post:

