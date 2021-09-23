Torrington Police Looking for Man Who Fired Gun During Street Fight
Torrington police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who they say fired a gun during a street fight.
According to a department Facebook post, officers were called to the 1900 block of Main Street shortly before 2 a.m. on Sept. 11.
Police say an investigation revealed that a group of men had been fighting in the street when 27-year-old Torrington resident Reginald Smith discharged a firearm.
"Thankfully, there were no injuries or ongoing public safety concerns related to the incident," the post reads.
Smith is being sought on a warrant for aggravated assault and battery. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Officer Mills at (307) 532-7001.
