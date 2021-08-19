Quick hits from camp: Mental evaluation

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl called today's practice a "mental day."

Wyoming's eighth-year head coach wasn't too pleased with his team's mentality.

"I thought we were probably a little too careless with the football at times by both quarterbacks," he said, adding that the Cowboys were in full pads Wednesday and no pads today. "... We're trying to work through some things at the wide receiver position."

Bohl said his hope today was to "clean some things up."

Here's what else UW's head coach had to say:

* Will Saturday's scrimmage be a bit of an audition for guys? "It'll be more along the lines of probably taking a look at some of the younger players," Bohl said. "Also, some of our older players, we need to get them back in a groove of what it's like to have the coaches not on the field and be on War Memorial with officials."

* Bohl isn't looking past the small details. He wants guys to feel a game-like atmosphere. "There's just a human element sometimes," he said. "I think, as coaches, we forget and then all of a sudden game time, they go, 'what the heck happened?' So there's going to be kind of a combination of evaluating talent than also getting those guys that experience."

* Who will be the Cowboys' third and fourth cornerback this fall? Bohl said on media day depth at that spot is a concern. Today, he said Cameron Stone, who was on the two-deep after spring, and nickelback Keonte Glinton can fill those roles. "Cam Stone is a guy that's working at that spot," Bohl said. "Then also Keonte Glinton is a guy that, he's really smart, we'll be playing him at both nickel and corner. So, you know, between one of those two, that's our third." Glinton is a 6-foot, 185-pound redshirt freshman from California. He played in four games last fall, filling on for an injured Keyon Blankenbaker. Glinton registered 13 tackles and batted down a pass. Stone is a freshman from Texas. He played in two games and finished with a pair of tackles.

* Bohl once again mentioned true freshman running back DQ James and wide receiver Jaylen Sargent. Don't be surprised to see them on the field this fall.

* No surprise here -- Bohl said the strength of this team is along the offensive line. "It's always dangerous to say one group is a strength, but if you just look at their experience level and the number of years that they played and their ability, we'll need to leverage that and we will. I'm pleased with that group." Wyoming's offensive line unit has 145 combined starts under its collective belt.

