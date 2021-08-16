Quick hits from camp: There’s that man again

LARAMIE -- Remember the name Jaylen Sargent.

The true freshman from Logan, Utah has impressed throughout the first week of fall camp. Craig Bohl said that continued in Saturday's 126-play scrimmage inside War Memorial Stadium.

"A player that we're taking a hard look at integrating into our offense is Jaylen Sargent," Wyoming's eighth-year head coach said on Monday afternoon. "He did some really nice things in the scrimmage and then today made some more nice plays. Sometimes younger players have an opportunity to come into the fold. We're going to continue to look at him.

"He's showing some really encouraging things."

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver was ranked as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. He was a first team All-State selection after snagging 60 passes for 886 yards and 11 touchdowns last fall.

Sargent was also recruited by Air Force, Dartmouth and Utah State, among other programs.

Here are some other observations from Bohl:

* Cole Godbout, a sophomore nose guard from Wisconsin, suffered a "minor knee sprain" Monday at practice, according to Bohl.

* Bohl said the defense showed great enthusiasm and athleticism in Saturday's scrimmage in Laramie. Aside from Sargent's performance, Bohl also singled out another true freshman, DQ James. "He's got some great speed," Bohl said of the Lancaster, Texas product. "He broke a couple guys off and made a long run for a touchdown. He did some good things today." James, who is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, is listed as a running back.

* Linebacker Chad Muma and running back Xazavian Valladay didn't receive a ton of reps in the Cowboys' first scrimmage of the fall. Bohl knows what those two can do.

* Bohl said he was pleased with the punters Saturday. Both Ralph Fawaz and Texas State transfer, Clayton Stewart, are in a competition for the No. 1 spot. "The punting was excellent," Bohl said. "We've got a pretty competitive battle going on there. Both of those guys are hitting the ball really well with some hang time."

* Bohl, though overall pleased with the scrimmage, said he would like to see better protection up front from the offensive line and a better "get off" from the defensive front. Bohl said there were too many holding calls and jumps on Saturday. Big XII and Mountain West officials have been present at practice.

* Victor Jones is catching his head coach's eye at the defensive end spot, and Treyton Welch and Parker Christensen are in a battle for the starting job at tight end, Bohl said.

* The Cowboys will scrimmage again this upcoming Saturday in Laramie. Once again, that is closed to the public and media. Bohl doesn't expect another 126-play day from his guys.

