Ramirez’s victory highlights Horsetooth Open Water Swim

FORT COLLINS, Colo., -- The University of Wyoming swimming & diving distance student-athletes began their competitive season Sunday. Junior Roxanna Ramirez stole the spotlight for the Cowgirls at the Horsetooth Open Water Swim at Horsetooth Reservoir.

Ramirez finished first among all college women in the 2.4-mile swim, clocking in at 51:26. The field included collegiate swimmers from Colorado State, Northern Colorado, Denver, Air Force and Colorado School of Mines.

“Ramirez was definitely the highlight,” head coach Dave Denniston said. “It was a great showing by our team. They had a lot fun, and we had a great day for it. We were glad we were able to participate in an event like this.”

UW sophomore Sage Morton placed second on the team and eighth overall with a time of 52.30. Sophomore Britt Nichols rounded out the top-three Cowgirls, taking 13th overall, logging a time of 53:14.

The Cowgirls placed fourth as a team with 74 points. Air Force won the competition, registering 44 points.

Denver took the men’s team title with 23 points. Wyoming didn’t have enough swimmers to compete in the team scoring.

Junior Daniel Cumnock-Francois paced the Cowboys. He finished eighth overall, recording a time of 48.59.

Wyoming holds its annual Brown and Gold meet on Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. at Laramie High School.

