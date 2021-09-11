Rants & Raves: Northern Illinois edition

DEKALB, Ill., -- Boy, you guys were sure in a good mood -- for the first two-plus quarters.

Northern Illinois, trailing 42-16, came storming back with four unanswered touchdowns and eventually took a brief 43-42 lead with less than five minutes to go Saturday in DeKalb. Sean Chambers, Xazavian Valladay and Isaiah Neyor led the Pokes in pulling this one out of the fire.

It was Chambers, Joshua Cobbs and Treyton Welch who saved the day in the opener.

Can you take much more of this?

By the comments, the answer is an easy one -- sure.

All kidding aside, here are the rants and raves from the 50-43 victory over the Huskies:

FIRST HALF

Todd Bentley on Facebook: Great start. Loving these new look cowboys!

Neil Blake Hokanson on Facebook: No rants but ALL raves here!

Brad W. Willford on Facebook: Amazing. Seeing the new and improved offense that was advertised!

SECOND HALF

Ann Jordan on Facebook: We can't lose the lead like we did. Wondering if they got a little over confident with such a nice lead. So glad we found the end zone and won the game.

Eric Miller on Facebook: This could shape up to be a real special season. They have learned how to play from behind and also not to get too comfortable with a lead. Pokes will get stronger with each game!

Chris Mathis on Facebook: Why am I use to this scenario? Is it coaching, players, or both? As a coach, you keep the throttle down until they give up.

Patrick Green on Facebook: The offensive play calling has indeed changed for the better. NIU was never able to effectively settle in waiting for A gap right A gap left. We have the talent to strike on both sides of the ball. Chambers, Valladay and Neyor are gamers! Muma’s in a world of his own. With a few breaks we could win 10 games. I’ll take that any day!