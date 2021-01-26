‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Trailer: Disney Animated Action

That’s Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina in animated form as the two title characters in Raya and the Last Dragon. Disney’s latest animated feature is a martial arts epic set in a fantasy realm that was formerly shared by humans and dragons. Tran’s Raya goes on a quest to find the legendary “last dragon” to help save the world. She’s voiced by Awkwafina.

Disney released a new trailer for the film today, and the “From the Studio That Brought You Moana and Frozen” title cards probably gives you a good indication of what they’re going for here: A kids’ adventure story featuring a brave heroine who goes on a journey of self-discovery to retrieve some all important MacGuffin to protect her home. Watch the trailer below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

“Raya and the Last Dragon” takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Raya and the Last Dragon premieres in theaters and on Disney+ (with “Premier Access” charge, meaning you need a subscription to the service and you have to pay an extra rental fee) on March 5.