Regal Theaters Are Reopening This Friday

In some parts of the country, theaters remained closed for nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here in New York, theaters were only allowed to reopen this month, and many places are still closed. After a brief reopening in the last summer and fall, for example, Regal Cinemas around the world shut its theaters because of the lack of customers and, just as importantly, the lack of big movies to drive ticket sales.

While Covid cases are back on the rise in many parts of the country, so are vaccinations. As a result, the movie release calendar is filling up again, and theaters are beginning to reopen. In fact, Regal has announced it will re-open its doors at select locations this Friday, just in time for Godzilla vs. Kong to make its debut in domestic theaters.

Note that only select Regal locations are reopening for now. For example, in the New York City area, just five multiplexes will be open on Friday:

Union Square ScreenX & 4DX (850 Broadway, New York, NY)

Kaufman Astoria & RPX (35-30 38th Street, Long Island City, NY)

Sheepshead Bay IMAX & RPX (3907 Shore Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY)

Deer Park IMAX & RPX (455 Commack Road, Deer Park, NY)

New Roc 4DX, IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place, New Rochelle, NY)

You can find the full list of reopening Regals on the chain’s official website. If you don’t have an open theater near you, you haven’t gotten your vaccine yet, or you just don’t feel like leaving your house, Godzilla vs. Kong will also be available on HBO Max this Friday.

