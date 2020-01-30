Report: Wyoming 11th Safest State in U.S.

Wyoming was recently ranked the 11th safest state in the U.S. in a report by LawnStarter.

Using FBI crime statistics and length of incarceration data, LawnStarter came up with a "Danger Index" to rank the states and the District of Columbia for the likelihood of crime.

Alaska was ranked the most dangerous state and New Hampshire was ranked the safest state.

Wyoming had the lowest robbery rate in the nation at 0.11 per thousand, and only North Carolina, Maine, New Hampshire, Mississippi, Vermont, New Jersey and Kentucky had less violent crime per capita.

Cheyenne -- the most dangerous city in the state -- was above the U.S. average for arson, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, property crime and rape, but below the U.S. average for murder, robbery and violent crime.

