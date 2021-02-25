Sewer Project on Reynolds Summer 2021

The City is planning a multi-phase sanitary sewer rehabilitation project in Reynolds Street. The construction of Phase I is scheduled for Summer 2021. It will include replacing 2,350 linear feet of sanitary sewer line, from east of 11th Street through 19th Street.

For this project, street closures and detours will be required on 13th, 15th, Coughlin, and 18th Streets just north of Reynolds when construction is occurring through those intersections.

Plans are available for review on the City’s website.