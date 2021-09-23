Show us your picks: Week 4

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., -- We all thought the Pokes would take care of business last Saturday at home against Ball State.

They did.

Wyoming hammered the defending MAC Champions, 45-12, in front of nearly 24,000 inside War Memorial Stadium. The win vaulted the Cowboys to 3-0 on the season with one more non-conference game to go.

That will happen this Saturday in East Hartford, Connecticut -- of all places -- against the UConn Huskies, a team that is winless in its first four games and will start 12 freshmen against Wyoming.

Mat Murdock, who is back on the UW bandwagon after picking Northern Illinois in Week 2, had the closest final score prediction, 36-13.

Sweet redemption.

On the flip side, we all figured Toledo would sent Colorado State to 0-3. That didn't happen. The Rams were atrocious on special teams in 2020. Last Saturday, that unit saved their bacon in the Glass Bowl with five field goals and a punt return for a score in the 22-6 victory.

Likewise, we all took No. 13 UCLA to knock off Fresno State in the Rose Bowl. Oops.

Five out of eight picked Boise State to beat Oklahoma State on The Blue. That didn't work out. Six of us thought Utah State's perfect start would come to an end last Saturday in Colorado Springs. It didn't.

So, did anyone do worth a darn in last week's picks?

One of us:

DJ Johnson: 10-2

Jared Newland: 8-4

Kyle Sedar: 8-4

Jen Kost: 7-5

Mat Murdock: 7-5

Dana Dillon: 7-5

Jim Talich: 6-6

Cody Tucker: 6-6

Here are the season standings for the regulars:

Johnson: 30-6

Newland: 29-7

Kost: 28-8

Sedar: 28-8

Tucker: 26-10

Murdock: 22-14

Here are this week's Mountain West games -- and a couple of others -- and the money lines from BetMGM: (Subject to change):

Wyoming (-30.5) at UConn

UNLV (+30.5) at No. 22 Fresno State

Boise State (-9) at Utah State

San Jose State (+3) at Western Michigan

Colorado State (+23.5) at No. 5 Iowa

Florida Atlantic (+4.5) at Air Force

Hawaii (-17.5) at New Mexico State

New Mexico (+1.5) at UTEP

Towson at San Diego State

Notre Dame (+6.5) vs. Wisconsin (in Chicago)

Texas A&M (-4.5) at Arkansas

Texas Tech (+8.5) at Texas

This week, we are joined by former Wyoming linebacker and Las Vegas Bowl champion, Guy Tuell. That was the Cowboys' first bowl victory in 38 years. I'm sure you don't need to be reminded, but UW beat UCLA 24-21 in that one back in 2004.

Tuell spent the postgame on the podium at midfield celebrating with a sea of Pokes fans.

You maybe met our guest picker in the parking lot last Saturday in Laramie. John Lang aka "End Zone Elvis" made the long trip from his home in Lockport, New York to take in a Wyoming game.

You can read his story right HERE.

Here's our best bet this week: