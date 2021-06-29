Sporting News released its annual FBS coach rankings today

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl is just 38-44 overall during his seven seasons in Laramie.

Maybe that's part of the reason why Sporting News ranked him No. 93 out of 130 FBS coaches today as the magazine put out its annual list? Bohl was ranked No. 74 on last year's roster.

You'll never guess who was ranked the top coach in the country ...

Bohl may be six games under .500 at Wyoming, but if you scrap his first two seasons on the sidelines -- a 4-8 mark and a forgettable 2-10 season -- he is 32-26 overall with three eight-win campaigns, the same number of bowl appearances and a Mountain Division title in 2016.

Of course, scrapping seasons doesn't work in real life, so the record is what it is. But during a four-year stretch between 2016-19, Wyoming never had a losing record going 30-22 with two bowl titles. The Cowboys, it's safe to say, were on an upward trajectory until a COVID-19 shortened six-game schedule concluded with a 2-4 record last fall.

Losing starting quarterback Sean Chambers for the season on the third play from scrimmage didn't help things. Six opt-outs didn't either.

As low as some might feel Bohl is ranked on this list, there are six Mountain West coaches behind him:

126. Marcus Arroyo, UNLV

118. Danny Gonzales, New Mexico

112. Andy Avalos, Boise State (Rookie head coach)

106. Kalen DeBoer, Fresno State

105. Steve Addazio, Colorado State

96. Blake Anderson, Utah State

The feel-good story of the conference in 2020 was Brett Brennan and the league-champion San Jose State Spartans. He was ranked 121st on this Sporting News list a year ago. He has vaulted all the way to No. 81.

Here's where the other Mountain West coaches landed:

91. Brady Hoke, San Diego State

85. Jay Norvell, Nevada

83. Todd Graham, Hawaii

74. Troy Calhoun, Air Force

There you have it. Sporting News thinks Air Force's Troy Calhoun is the best returning coach in the league. He's certainly the longest tenured, entering his 15th season in Colorado Springs.

Oh, and I'm sure you guessed who No. 1 is. If not, you can click HERE to read this story in its entirety.