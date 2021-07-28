‘Stripe out’ scheduled for Wyoming football opener

LARAMIE -- The "stripe out" is back.

After the success of the 2019 game against Missouri, a stripe out is again being planned for the season opener versus Montana State on Sept. 4.

Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the stripe out of War Memorial Stadium by wearing Brown or Gold t-shirts based on their seat location. The goal is to have alternating sections of the stadium be Brown and Gold.

Stripe Out T-Shirts Available at Brown and Gold Outlet Online and at Laramie and Cheyenne Locations

Limited edition “stripe out” t-shirts will be sold through the Brown and Gold Outlet online (BrownandGold.com) and at both the Laramie and Cheyenne locations. They will be available for purchase for only $10 per shirt.

Reference the map above to find out what color your section will be wearing and use the Buy Now button below to order your shirts.

A limited number of stripe out t-shirts will be available for UW students on game day.

Wyoming Athletics Ticketing Information

Season tickets and single game tickets are on sale now. Season-ticket packages start at $159. Tickets for the Montana State game start at just $39. Fans who need additional information regarding UW Athletics ticketing may: go online at GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

