Swimmers finish strong at DU Relays

DENVER -- University of Wyoming swimming & diving head coach Dave Denniston hopes that his team’s performance at DU Relays on Saturday is a microcosm of what the season will entail as a whole. The Cowboys and Cowgirls finished strong in numerous races, and that’s hopefully a sign of things to come.

“I thought the way we swam the second half of the meet and the way we were finishing our races says a lot about how the season is setting up,” Denniston said. “Overall, I thought the team did a great job, especially coming off probably the hardest training week they’ve had in a long time.”

Denver won the women’s side, collecting 232 points to Wyoming’s 188 points. The Pioneers defeated the Cowboys 254-140.

Wyoming won five races Saturday. The women touched first in three relays, while the men claimed first in a pair of relays.

The women’s 1,500-meter relay team – comprised of Roxy Ramirez, Maggie Clerkin and Sage Morton – highlighted the first portion of the meet. The distance trio topped the field with a time of 15:44.19.

The women’s 300-yard backstroke relay – Emily Giles, Andrea Niemann and Katelyn Blattner – maintained some of that momentum. Those three won, clocking in at 2:54.70.

The men’s 100-yard freestyle relay – made up of Matt Lang, Jakob Borrman, Quinn Teller and Grant Sloan – jumpstarted the Cowboys. The quartet touched first in a time of 38.20.

The men’s 400-yard IM relay – comprised of Miller Browne, Cameron Murphy, Thomas Diaz and David Mihalic – followed suit with a victory of their own. The group of four claimed first with a time of 3:35.16.

The women’s 500-yard crescendo relay – Kira Crane, Sani Carsrud, Lainee Jones and Blattner – bookended the meet in style for the women. They took first, recording a time of 4:33.31.

“When we were in position to win a race, especially on the final leg, we had a lot of people step up,” Denniston said. “A lot of really good races, where it came down to the end, we were able to get our hand on the wall.”

Wyoming takes a couple weeks off from competition before returning to the state of Colorado. UW participates in a quad meet at Air Force, featuring the Falcons, Denver and LSU.

“We are going to put in a really hard week of training, and leading into Colorado Springs, we are going to take some time to hone the details,” Denniston said. “I imagine we’ll see a lot of best times at Air Force. We are going to race, and it’s an opportunity to get our hand on the wall and see what we can do early in the season.”

