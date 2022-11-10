November 11th is a time to celebrate the men and women who have served in our country's Armed Forces. As the daughter and granddaughter of a Veteran, nothing makes my day better than seeing so many businesses and community members choose to thank Veterans.

This year, Cheyenne and Laramie have several businesses and organizations going the extra mile to thank Veterans for their service with discounts, free meals, and other gestures of thanks. Check out some of the ways our communities are thanking a Veteran this Veteran's Day...(and if I missed a deal or event, let me know so we can share the info!)

And tomorrow, while you're out getting your coffee or strolling through the grocery store, remember to thank the veteran in the Vietnam Vet Hat or Army jacket (or Air Force, Marines, Navy, or Coastguard...) My grandfather always said nothing made his day brighter than someone thanking him for his service.

Veterans Day Coffee Deals

IHop: (Cheyenne) Free stack of Red, White, and Blue Pancakes. More info here.

Wendy’s: (Cheyenne/Laramie) Free small breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. More info here.

The Human Bean: (Cheyenne/Laramie) FREE 16 oz. drinks. More info here.

The Omelet House: (Cheyenne) Free coffee. More info here.

Ziggi's Coffee: (Cheyenne) FREE 16 oz. drinks. More info here.

Starbucks: (Cheyenne/Laramie) Free tall (12-oz) hot brewed OR iced coffee for veterans, military service members, and military spouses. More info here.

Veterans Day Breakfast Deals

Denny’s: (Cheyenne) Complimentary Grand Slam from 5:00 AM-Noon. Dine-in only. More info here.

Perkins: (Cheyenne/Laramie) Free Magnificent Seven Breakfast. More info here.

Buffalo Wild Wings: (Cheyenne) Free order of boneless wings and fries for dine-in or take-out only. More info here.

Veterans Day Lunch and Dinner Deals

Applebee's: (Cheyenne/Laramie) Free entree from Special Menu. Dine-in only. More info here.

Olive Garden: (Cheyenne) Free meal. More info here.

Outback Steakhouse: (Cheyenne) Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product. More info here.

QDOBA: (Cheyenne/Laramie) 50% off any entree. More info here.

Arby's: (Cheyenne/Laramie) FREE Roast Beef sandwich. More info here.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: (Laramie) Free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card on November 11, redeemable through November 30. More info here.

Dickey's BBQ: (Cheyenne/Laramie) Free pulled pork sandwich. More info here.

Chili's: (Cheyenne/Laramie) Free entree from a select menu. In-restaurant only. More info here.

Little Caesars: (Cheyenne/Laramie) Free Lunch Combo at participating stores from 11 am to 2 pm. In-store only. More info here.

Red Lobster: (Cheyenne) Free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on November 11. Dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm local time. More info here.

Texas Roadhouse: (Cheyenne) Free meal voucher on November 11, from 11 am to 2 pm for select menu items. Good for dine-in or carry-out thru May 30, 2023. More info here.

Other Veterans Day Deals

Great Clips: (Cheyenne/Laramie) Free haircut. More info here.

Kohl’s: (Cheyenne) 30% discount for military members and their families from November 11 to November 13. More info here.

Meineke: (Cheyenne) 50% fully synthetic oil change OR free basic oil change. One per customer. More info here.

American Legion Post 6: (Cheyenne) Veterans Day Lunch. More info here.

Veterans Day Appreciation at High Country Harley Davidson: (Cheyenne) Free coffee and pastries plus discounts. More info here.

Veterans Day Dinner at Primrose Retirement Center: (Cheyenne) Free dinner for Veterans - no need to be a Primrose resident. More info here.

Free Admission to the Old West Museum: (Cheyenne) Free admission to the museum. More info here.