The Denver Broncos Will Be Playing These Teams in 2021

Denver Broncos fans will be getting more football in the Mile High City in 2021. On Tuesday, the NFL voted to approve the 2021 regular-season opponents. The Denver Broncos will be hosting a total of nine teams in Denver for the 2021 season.

Getty Images

When it comes to preseason games, Denver will host only a single game out of the three total preseason games for 2021.

The Denver Broncos will play division rivals that include the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Las Vegas Raiders twice this season. Denver will play each of the rivals at home and away.

Here is what the opponent schedule looks like for the Denver Broncos in 2021:

Home Games

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Cheifs

Las Vegas Raiders

Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens

Washington Football Team

New York Jets

Detroit Lions

Away Games

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Cheifs

Las Vegas Raiders

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars

A new schedule formula has been implemented that will give an additional inter-conference game between the AFC and NFC opponents in 2021. The regular season for the NFL will begin on September 9 and end on January 9. The official schedule with dates will be released later this spring.

Source: Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos Forgotten Players