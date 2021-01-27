Torrington PD Responds to Threat at EWC, Nothing Suspicious Found

Torrington police are reminding residents to stay vigilant after an unspecified threat was emailed to a staff member at Eastern Wyoming College Tuesday afternoon.

Police said in a Facebook post that the threat, which was received shortly after 1 p.m., was sent "from an email service hosted outside the United States ... and was not specific to the campus, staff, or students at EWC."

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of staff and students, police did a sweep of the campus, but nothing unusual or suspicious was found.

Police say similar incidents, including a bomb threat at Casper College, were also reported at other campuses in Wyoming and across the nation.

