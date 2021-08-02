Two Wyoming Coaches Inducted into NHSACA Hall of Fame

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association had their annual Awards Banquet last week in Lincoln, Nebraska and two Wyoming prep coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Following a 39-year coaching career in Lingle-Ft. Laramie that began in 1990, Mike Lashley is most deserving of this honor. While he is noted for his successes in volleyball and track, he also coached basketball and wrestling. As a volleyball coach, he has won 5 Conference championships and 3 regional titles and was State runners-up twice. In track, he has earned 13 State Championships, 5 State runners-up, 17 Conference titles, and 17 Regional championships. Mike was named Wyoming Coaches Association (WCA) Coach of the Year 6 times and Conference coach of the year 10 times during his career. He has been an active member of both the Wyoming Coaches Association and the Wyoming High School Athletic Association. In 2013, Coach Lashley was inducted into the WCA Hall of Fame.

Keith Francik began his coaching career in 1969 and coached at Urbandale High School in Urbandale, Iowa, Worland High School in Worland, Wyoming, and Cody High School in Cody, Wyoming. Noted for his success in volleyball, Keith had an overall record of 375 wins and 154 losses, including 4 Regional championships, 2 State runner-up titles, and 5 State championships. During his coaching career, Keith was named WCA Volleyball Coach of the Year 6 times, Conference Volleyball Coach of the Year 5 times, and Region 7 National High School Volleyball Coach of the Year 2 times. He has been an active member of both the Wyoming Coaches Association and the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame Board of Directors. In 1998, Coach Francik was inducted into the WCA Hall of Fame.

There were several coaches from Wyoming that were nominated for National Coach of the Year Honors. They were Kelly Walsh basketball coach Mark Campbell, Douglas basketball Melissa Hoopman, longtime Wyoming Indian girls basketball coach Aleta Moss, Powell track and field coach Scott Smith, Cody track coach Bret Engdahl, Wright golf coach Allen Patz, Jackson Hole's special sports coach Cody Hansen, Lander swimming coach Shawna Morgan, Campbell County tennis coach Mark Miessler and Powell wrestling coach Nate Urbach.

Mark Miessler and Scott Smith did in fact earn National Coach of the Year honors so congratulations to the Hall of Fame inductees, the Coach of the Year winner, and the Coach of the Year Nominees

