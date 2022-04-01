United Way of Laramie County is cutting funding to local organizations by 38 percent, effective today [April 1].

That's according to the organization's Executive Director, Vernon Doblemann.

In a Friday morning interview with Townsquare Media of Cheyenne, Doblemann said the cuts were made necessary because the organization's traditional fundraising has changed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our campaign the last couple of years has not been as successful as we hoped," said Doblemann.

He went on to say that United Way has a long tradition of partnering with businesses. "Businesses allow us to come in and do a quick pitch with their employees. Employees can donate to United Way through payroll deduction. But many businesses went remote during the pandemic" making that fundraising model less effective than it had been prior to the pandemic.

He added that the organization is hoping that "as things return to normal" fundraising efforts will "regain the momentum that we had in the past.'' Doblemann said that while he doesn't have an exact dollar figure available on how much donations have decreased compared to pre-pandemic levels, the decrease in money taken in is very significant.

Organizations receiving United Way funding in Laramie County include: After School For Kids, Boys and Grils Clubs of Cheyenne, Habitat for Humanity, Safe Harbor, Special Friends of Cheyenne, Youth Alternatives, American Red Cross of Wyoming, Bethel Outreach Ministries, CASA of Laramie County, Climb Wyoming, COMEA Inc., Legal Aid of Wyoming, NEEDS inc., Safehouse Services, Wyoming Family Home Ownership, Youth Alternatives, Healthworks, Meals On Wheels Inc., Volunteers of Wyoming and Recover Wyoming.

