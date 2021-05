Post-season honors for the inaugural season of high school softball in Wyoming were announced on Wednesday night.

The head coaches voted first for all-conference awards for players in the two divisions, East and West. The Wyoming Coaches Association released the list of players that received this accolade.

The West Conference Softball Coach of the Year honor went to Claire Smith from Kelly Walsh.

The East Conference Softball Coach of the Year was Cheyenne Central's Carrie Barker.

No other special awards were done in the first year of prep softball in Wyoming.

Players are listed first by school name, and then alphabetically by their last name.

EAST CONFERENCE:

FIRST TEAM :

Natalie Clonch – Campbell County

Avery Gray – Campbell County

Jaidyn Groombridge – Campbell County

Jadeyn Snyder – Campbell County

Cierra Williams – Campbell County

Kaitlyn Ackerman – Cheyenne Central

Brogan Allen – Cheyenne Central

Jayden Gashler – Cheyenne Central

Taylor Gebhart – Cheyenne Central

Alexis Naughton – Cheyenne Central

Ariana Galicia – Cheyenne East

Gracie Oswald – Cheyenne East

Trista Stehwien – Cheyenne East

Michaela Moorehouse – Cheyenne South

Janey Adair – Laramie

Marisol Gomez – Laramie

Colby Stickelman – Laramie

Caitlin Kaul – Thunder Basin

Emma Kimberling – Thunder Basin

Lauren O’Loughlin – Thunder Basin

Jaci Piercy – Thunder Basin

Mekyla Smith – Thunder Basin

SECOND TEAM :

Taylor Curtin – Campbell County

Rhiannon Davis – Campbell County

Kayleigh Jones – Campbell County

Missy West – Campbell County

Lauren Lucas – Cheyenne Central

Drue Mirich – Cheyenne Central

Jaylyn Christensen – Cheyenne East

Ella Neider – Cheyenne East

Lillian Vallejo – Cheyenne East

Alyssa Albaugh – Cheyenne South

Aubriana Garcia – Cheyenne South

Macy McKinney – Laramie

Izabella Pacheco – Laramie

Paysen Witte – Laramie

Makynzie Loftus – Thunder Basin

Macie Selfors – Thunder Basin

Joelie Spelts – Thunder Basin

Grace Battershell – Wheatland

Rylee Coates – Wheatland

Bailey Fitzwater – Wheatland

Gracen Mount – Wheatland

WEST CONFERENCE:

FIRST TEAM :

Emily Egger – Cody

Morgan Evans – Cody

Ava Meier – Cody

Ally Schroeder – Cody

Ellie Ungrund – Cody

Violet Wollschlager – Cody

Shelby Carson – Green River

Rachael Bradley – Kelly Walsh

Allison Boroz – Kelly Walsh

Kynlee Griffith – Kelly Walsh

Brooke Lijewski – Kelly Walsh

Lizzy Oldfather – Kelly Walsh

Arianah Plorin – Kelly Walsh

Olivia Smith – Kelly Walsh

Sophia Wood – Kelly Walsh

Ashlynn Attaway – Natrona County

Siera Randolph – Natrona County

Maggie Teague – Natrona County

Ashley Anderson – Rock Springs

Kylie Walker – Rock Springs

Carmyn Buckman – Worland

Kylie Fronk – Worland

Vivian Hawkins – Worland

SECOND TEAM :

Ava Wollschlager – Cody

Lani Jo Blaylock – Green River

Kaylee Carson – Green River

Natalie White – Green River

Rylee Guest – Kelly Walsh

Dominique Baker – Natrona County

Kendra Meyer – Natrona County

Maria Walker – Natrona County

Kennedy Shassitz – Rock Springs

Payten Soltis – Rock Springs

Brooklynn Hellyer – Worland

Winnie Smith – Worland

Brooke Wright – Worland