UW basketball to appear on national television eight times

LARAMIE -- The Mountain West announced its men’s basketball national broadcast lineup on CBS and FOX sports networks on Thursday afternoon. The Cowboys will be seen on CBS Sports Network five times and FS1 three times during conference play.

The announcement of the schedule also led to date changes for some contests. Both “Border War” game dates have been moved. Wyoming will host the Rams on Monday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. on FS1. The contest was set for Feb. 1. The contest in Fort Collins, Colo. was moved to Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Wyoming’s game against San Diego State has been moved from Tuesday, Jan. 11 to Wednesday, Jan. 12. That game is set for an 8 p.m. start on CBS Sports Network. The Pokes’ final road game of the season at UNLV was moved to Wednesday, March 2 at 8:30 p.m. MT on FS1. It was set for Tuesday, March 1.

Home contests on television include Boise State in the MW opener on New Year’s Day at 2 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network. Wyoming will host New Mexico on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m. MT. The Pokes will host Nevada inside the Arena-Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

On the road, the Cowboys will open the road portion of the MW schedule at Nevada on Tuesday, January 4 at 9 p.m. MT on FS1.

Additionally, Wyoming’s game at Air Force set for Saturday, Jan. 29 has been changed to Friday, Jan. 28 with time and television coverage to be determined.

Games not selected for national television will be broadcast on Stadium and the Mountain West Network, available at TheMW.com. Game times for the remaining home games will be released at a later date.