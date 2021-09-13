UW distance swimmers to compete at Horsetooth Open Water Swim

FORT COLLINS, Colo., -- A portion of the University of Wyoming swimming & diving team will begin their season Sunday. Distance swimmers are set to participate in the Horsetooth Open Water Swim at Horsetooth Reservoir located in the western reaches of Fort Collins, Colorado.

“It’s another chance for them to compete,” UW head coach Dave Denniston said. “A big part of the frustration last year was not being able to compete. Competing is the best teacher of stroke, of technique, of any of those things.”

Other schools from the Front Range – such as Colorado State, Denver and Air Force – will have swimmers taking part in this unique event. That will give the Cowboys and Cowgirls a quick glance at how some of their local and conference foes stack up.

Seven UW women and five men will take part in the competition. The race stretches 2.4 miles and begins at 7 a.m. with the men followed shortly by the women.

“It’s something we are looking forward to,” Denniston said. “It’s not the way we normally compete, and given the opportunity to compete in something where they can be successful, is something they’ll utilize the rest of the season.”

The swimming & diving season officially begins in a couple weeks with the annual Brown and Gold meet. That competition takes place Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. at Laramie High School.

