UW golfers in fourth place after first round of Falcon Invite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., -- In its first round of the 2021 fall season, the Wyoming Cowboy golf team started strong, shooting a 289 (+1) and sits in fourth place out of 21 teams at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational.

The balance on Wyoming’s team this season was evident as four individual Cowboys earned their way into the Top 25. The tournament will resume Saturday with the second of three rounds at the Eisenhower Golf Course on the Air Force Academy campus.

Get our free mobile app

“We played solid today,” said Joe Jensen, University of Wyoming Director of Golf and Head Men’s Golf Coach. “I’m pleased with how the guys came out for the most part. We played a little sloppy at times, but to have four of our guys play consistent golf in the first competitive round of the season is encouraging. Tomorrow, we know there are things we can improve upon, and I know the guys are excited to get back out there.”

At 289 (+1), Wyoming trails Denver (286, -2) by three strokes for third. San Jose State posted a 283 (-5) and is second place. The tournament leader is UC Davis with an opening round of 279 (-9). There are six Mountain West schools in the tournament. Wyoming, in fourth place, trails only San Jose State in second. Nevada is in fifth place. UNLV is tied for eighth. Utah State is in 18th, and Air Force is in 20th.

Leading the way for the Cowboys is Jimmy Dales, who shot a 71 (-1) to tie for 10th. Kirby Coe-Kirkham is tied for 14th at 72 (Even). Jared Edeen and Tyler Severin are in a group tied for 25th at 73 (+1). Rounding out the Wyoming lineup is Bryce Waters at 77 (+5).

Dales is one of 13 players who shot sub-par rounds on Friday. The tournament leader is Jackson Solem of Denver, who fired a 66 (-6).

The team competition is being played on the Eisenhower Blue Course. At the same time, a group of 45 individual golfers are playing on the Eisenhower Silver Course. Wyoming has four young players competing in the individual tournament. Redshirt freshman Patrick Azevedo led the Cowboy individuals on Friday, opening with a 70 (-2) to tie for third. UW true freshman Cade McLaughlin is tied for fifth at 71 (-1). Wyoming’s other two freshmen competing in the individual tournament are Jaren Calkins and Aidan Mann. Calkins is tied for seventh at 72 (Even), and Mann is just one stroke back at 73 (+1) tied for 12th.

The Eisenhower Blue Course measures 7,451 yards and plays to a par of 72, and the Silver Course also plays to a par of 72. The second round of the team competition will tee off on Saturday morning beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wyoming will be playing with UC Davis, New Mexico State and Colorado on Saturday. The third and final round will be played on Sunday.

Team Standings

1. UC Davis 279 (-9)

2. San Jose State 283 (-5)

3. Denver 286 (-2)

4. Wyoming 289 (+1)

5. Nevada 290 (+2)

T6. Northern Colorado 291 (+3)

Texas El Paso 291 (+3)

T8. Utah Valley 294 (+6)

UNLV 294 (+6)

10. Colorado 297 (+9)

11. CS Northridge 298 (+10)

12. Weber State 299 (+11)

13. New Mexico State 300 (+12)

T14. George Washington 303 (+15)

Northern Iowa 303 (+15)

16. SIU Edwardsville 304 (+16)

17. Southern Illinois 306 (+18)

18. Utah State 307 (+19)

19. Army 309 (+21)

20. Air Force 312 (+24)

21. Southern Utah 318 (+30)

Wyoming Cowboys

T10th Jimmy Dales 71 (-1)

T14th Kirby Coe-Kirkham 72 (Even)

T25th Jared Edeen 73 (+1)

T25th Tyler Severin 73 (+1)

T63rd Bryce Waters 77 (+5)

Wyoming Cowboys Playing as Individuals

T3rd Patrick Azevedo 70 (-2)

T5th Cade McLaughlin 71 (-1)

T7th Jaren Calkens 72 (Even)

T12 Aidan Mann 73 (+1)