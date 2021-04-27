UW Men’s Rodeo Team Enjoying Strong Spring Season

It's been smooth sailing for the University of Wyoming men's rodeo team in 2021. They have a commanding lead in the Central Rocky Mountain team standings, so they'll qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper as a team, which is a great accomplishment.

UW won their own Laramie River Rendezvous over the weekend with a whopping 870 points as Seth Peterson took 1st in the tie-down roping with an 18 and 4, plus a 2nd place finish in the steer wrestling with a clocking of 11 and 3. Right now, Peterson is 2nd in the Central Rocky Mountain region in both of those events and 3rd in the all-around.

On the rough-stock side, Kemmerer native Donny Proffit took 1st in the bareback over the weekend with 147 on 2 and is currently ranked #1 in the region in that event. Proffit was a four-time state high school wrestling champion for Kemmerer and had a career record of 193-13. Both of those guys are looking forward to the CNFR and reflected on their super efforts over the weekend.

