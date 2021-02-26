UW Sees Drop In COVID-19 Cases Since Fall Semester

The number of COVID-19 cases during the spring semester is significantly lower than the fall semester at the University of Wyoming

Of the total 1,994 cases reported among UW employees and students since the pandemic began, 179 have been reported so far this calendar year.

As of Thursday, the number of active cases stood at six, with 15 people on a 14-day quarantine due to exposure.

Public health experts say continued adherence to COVID-19 requirements and guidelines is essential for the trend to continue.

UW is planning for a fall 2021 semester with more in-person experiences and fewer restrictions related to COVID-19.