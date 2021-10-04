UW spikers swept in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif., – The Wyoming volleyball team battled Saturday afternoon, but ultimately fell in straight-sets at Fresno State. Set scores went 29-27, 25-22 and 25-23.

In the extended opening set, the Cowgirls (8-8, 0-4 MW) had a chance to jump ahead in the match by taking the first set, as they had set points at both 24-23 and 26-25, but a 4-1 run late by the Bulldogs (6-6, 2-0 MW) put UW behind early.

The second set saw the Cowgirls battle back from a 21-13 deficit in the set, to cut the deficit down to just two points, at 22-20. But, Fresno would again close the set strongly, scoring the final three points in the second to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.

In the third, Wyoming led early, 9-5 but a big 9-1 run by the Bulldogs put them in front 14-10 and wouldn’t trail from there on in the third, with the Cowgirls getting as close as 23-22 and 24-23 late in the set.

Naya Shimé and KC McMahon were the two Cowgirls to finish with double-figure kills in the loss, as they tallied 13 and 12, respectively. The duo also recorded a pair of blocking assists each, with McMahon also adding six digs and a pair of service aces.

Defensively, Kayla Mazzocca led the way with a career-best eight total blocks in the match, while in the back row, libero Erika Jones notched a match-high 14 digs. Hailey Zuroske added eight digs in the loss, while Payton Chamberlain and Kaitlyn Gehler had five each.

Chamberlain led the way with 30 assists for the Cowgirls, while also adding three kills and a pair of blocks. Jones chipped in with five assists of her own. UW hit .257 on the day, while Fresno hit .297 and had a 6-4 edge in service aces. Meanwhile, the Cowgirls tallied 10 total blocks as a team, while FSU had just three.

Wyoming looks to rebound as it continues its four-match road trip next week as the Cowgirls travel to face San Jose State Thursday night, before heading to Nevada Saturday.

