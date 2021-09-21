UW tennis opens fall slate at ITA Bedford Cup
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team opens its fall 2021 slate this weekend with a trip down to the Air Force Academy for the ITA Bedford Cup Sept. 23-26. As of now, it is the first of two fall tournaments the Cowgirls will participate in.
The Cowgirls return eight student-athletes from last season’s squad that ended the season on a seven-match winning streak.
The seven consecutive wins was tied for the third-longest winning streak in program history. UW finished the season 13-6 overall and 7-2 in Mountain West play. UW also went a perfect 4-0 at home in 2021, which marks the fourth time in program history and third under head coach Dean Clower, that Wyoming finished the season with a perfect home record, while playing at least four or more matches at home.
Wyoming finished last spring ranked sixth in the ITA’s final Mountain Region rankings, which was tied for the highest ranking amongst Mountain West schools, along with San Jose State.
The Cowgirls had a trio of student-athletes that finished the season in the regional rankings. Maria Oreshkina was ranked 14th in the singles’ rankings, while Sophie Zehender was 19th in the poll. On the doubles’ side, the team of Noesjka Brink and Oreshkina were ranked No. 7.
Oreshkina and Zehender were both named to the All-Mountain West Singles Team last spring, while Zehender joined doubles partner Ana Fernandez on the All-MW Doubles squad. It was the second consecutive all-conference honor for Oreshkina.
The honors marked the 16th and 17th singles selections for UW under Clower. It also marked the 10th consecutive season that a doubles team was honored under Clower’s tutelage.
Coach Clower enters his 11th season as the head man of the Cowgirls in 2021-22.
Bedford Cup Schedule:
Thursday, Sept. 23: 5:30 p.m. – Doubles
Friday, Sept. 24: 9 a.m. – Singles, two rounds
Saturday, Sept. 25: 9 a.m. – Doubles, followed by singles
Sunday, Sept. 26: 9 a.m. – Doubles finals/extra matches, followed by singles finals/extra matches
Teams Competing
Air Force
Colorado
Colorado State
Denver
Idaho State
Montana State
Northern Arizona
Wyoming
