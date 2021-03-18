UW to play in one of nation’s top golf tournaments

LARAMIE -- This weekend the Wyoming Cowboys will resume their spring season in one of the nation’s top tournaments, the Arizona N.I.T.

This year’s N.I.T. will feature four of the nation’s Top-10 ranked teams and five of the Top 20, according to the most recent Golfstat rankings. The tournament will be played Saturday and Sunday, March 20 and 21 in Tucson, Ariz.

Last year, the college golf season ended the week of the Arizona N.I.T. just prior to the tournament taking place.

Arizona N.I.T. Field

The tournament field will feature 18 teams, including four teams ranked in the Top 10 of the most recent Golfstat rankings (March 16, 2021) and five of the Top 20 ranked teams. Here is a listing of the top ranked teams participating in this weekend’s N.I.T.

Team Golfstat Rankings / Golfweek-Sagarin Rankings

Oklahoma No. 2 / No. 1

Illinois No. 4 / No. 4

Texas No. 6 / No. 12

Oklahoma State No. 8 / No. 16

Arizona No. 17 / No. 10

Wyoming will be one of six teams from the Mountain West Conference competing in the Arizona N.I.T. (Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, UNLV and Wyoming).

A total of four Pac-12 teams will be in the tournament field (Arizona, Colorado, USC and Utah).

There will be four Big 12 teams in the field (Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas).

The other four teams are Houston, Illinois, Miami of Ohio and San Diego).

Course

Omni Tucson National Catalina Course: Measures 7,167 yards and plays to a Par of 72

Live Stats

Live stats will be available each day on Golfstat.com at: http://results.golfstat.com// public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm? pg=participants&tid=21843

Sophomores Tyler Severin and Jared Edeen Have Enjoyed Hot Starts to the 2021 Spring season Sophomores Tyler Severin and Jared Edeen both have enjoyed hot starts to the 2021 spring golf season.

Severin posted a 12th-place finish in The Prestige to open Wyoming’s season, and Edeen finished 19th in Wyoming’s own Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate in the second tournament of the spring for the Pokes. Severin also placed eighth at the Lamkin San Diego Classic in the most recent tournament for the Pokes.

Severin fired a 214 (+1) on the Greg Norman PGA West course in La Quinta, Calif., to finish 12th at The Prestige. He followed that up with a 216 (Even) total on the San Diego Country Club course at the Lamkin San Diego Classic, placing eighth.

Edeen shot a 217 (+1) at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif. to finish 19th at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate. Including two Top-25 finishes this season, Severin now has seven for his college career. For Edeen, his 19th-place finish at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate was his first career Top 25 finish in a college tournament.

Senior Dan Starzinski, the Lone Arizona Native on the Cowboy Roster, Will Return to His Home State This Weekend

The lone Arizona native on this year’s Wyoming men’s golf roster is senior Dan Starzinski. He will return to his home state this weekend looking to jump start his season.

Starzinski leads all current Cowboys in career Top-25 finishes. He has 16 Top-25 tournament finishes during his college career. He had two in the 2017-18 season, nine in the 2018-19 campaign and five in the shortened season of 2019-20.

The senior from Phoenix is looking for his first Top-25 finish of this season.

* University of Wyoming press release