UW travels to San Jose State, Nevada to close road swing

LARAMIE – The Wyoming volleyball team concludes its four-match road trip this week, as the Cowgirls travel to San Jose State for a 7 p.m., MT match Thursday and Nevada Saturday, at 1 p.m.

The Cowgirls (8-8, 0-4 MW) are coming off a pair of losses last week to open their road swing, losing at Colorado State and Fresno State. KC McMahon and Naya Shimé led UW with 21 kills each last week. McMahon led the way offensively with nine kills against CSU, while Shimé had a team-best 13 in the loss at Fresno.

Freshman setter Payton Chamberlain led the way with 49 assists last week, and currently ranks seventh in the Mountain West averaging 6.82 assists per set in 2021. At FSU, Wyoming out-blocked the Bulldogs 10-3 in the match as a team, and was led by Kayla Mazzocca’s career-best eight total blocks.

Erika Jones continues to be solid defensively in the back row for the Cowgirls since making the transition to the libero spot. In the seven matches at libero, Jones has five matches with double-digit digs and is averaging 4.12 digs per set over that span.

San Jose State (9-5, 3-1 MW) is tough at the service line this season, leading the league with 2.05 service aces per set. The Spartans are also tough defensively despite being last in the conference in blocks per set, but ranks second in digs per set at 15.24. SJSU ranks second in the MW in both assists (12.39) and kills (13.29) per set.

Mia Schafer has recorded a league-best 10.88 assists per set on the year, while the Spartans have a trio of impressive hitters in Latahevai Lousi (3.65), Haylee Nelson (3.56) and Amethyst Harper (3.32), who rank third, fourth and seventh, respectively in the league in kills per set. The trio also ranks 4th-6th in the conference in points per set. Sarah Smevog ranks second in the MW in digs per set this season at 4.66.

For Nevada (3-12, 0-4 MW), Sydney Petersen ranks fourth in the league in hitting percentage at .380. Andrea Alcaraz ranks sixth in the conference in assists per set (7.10), while Kaila Spevak is fifth in digs (3.73 per set). The Wolf Pack rank towards the bottom of the league in most statistical categories thus far in 2021.

