UWyo Students Will Get COVID-19 Tests Twice Weekly

The University of Wyoming is stepping up COVID-19 testing and that means UW students who come onto the Laramie campus will be required to get tested twice per week.

That's up from the currently mandated once-per-week tests.

The new policy takes effect on Monday.

It also means more than 15,000 tests will be administered to students each week, a number university officials say makes the school's program one of the "most robust" among colleges throughout the nation.

Under the new regimen, students will undergo saliva-based testing. Those who are initially positive will be directed to take an additional test and to shelter in place until they receive a negative test.

As of Wednesday, 108 UW students are actively infected with COVID-19, with 29 of those being on campus. In total, 559 UW students and staff have been infected since the pandemic began.