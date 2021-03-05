Vigil on Monday for Deaths of UW Students

There will be a candlelight vigil to remember the lives of four students who have lost their lives in the last few week.

This vigil will be taking place on Monday, March 8, at 5:30 pm at the University of Wyoming.

The event is open to both the campus and local community, and will be held at the “Always a Cowboy” Memorial Plaza.

In the past three weeks, UW has lost the following members of the campus community:

Ashton Singer, 18, a chemical engineering major.

Sienna Potter, 18, an early education major.

Rebecca Marley, 19, a marketing major in the honors program.

William Malone, 21, a computer science major in the honors program.

Among the candlelight vigil speakers are Seidel, University Counseling Center Director Toi Geil, and Dean of Students Ryan O’Neil.

In an effort to host a safe event on campus, COVID-19 safety measures for campus will be maintained.

To accommodate those who prefer to participate virtually, a Zoom webinar will be established for viewing the event.

