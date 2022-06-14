Volunteers Wanted for 2022’s Laramie Jubilee Days

Laramie's biggest event of the year is just around the corner. Starting July 2 through July 10, Jubilee Days returns to the Gem City. The event draws thousands of people to Laramie to enjoy the PRCA rodeo, carnivals, and community events.

But, the event could not go on without the volunteers that make Wyoming's Hometown Celebration a success. Laramie Jubilee Days is a non-profit organization, with several committees that put together the celebration plus local community member volunteers. This year, Laramie Jubilee Days have an opportunity for you to join their team as a volunteer!

Laramie Jubilee Days

What Do Volunteers Do at Laramie Jubilee Days?

Laramie Jubilee Days has grown from a small festival with only a few events to a large celebration of Wyoming heritage featuring over twenty events and activities. The diverse array of activities provides a ton of opportunities for community members and Wyoming neighbors to get involved.

Volunteers at Laramie Jubilee Days can help with a dozen tasks. Are you interested in the parade? Good news, there's a volunteer position for that. Do you make a mean martini or know how to perfectly pour an IPA? Awesome - there's a volunteer spot for that!

Other volunteering opportunities range from working in the VIP tent, hanging rodeo banners, helping with parking, and more.

Ultimately, every volunteer who works at Laramie Jubilee Days contributes to the success of the event.

How You Can Sign Up to Volunteer at Laramie Jubilee Days:

Community members interested in volunteering at Laramie Jubilee Days can go to the Laramie Jubilee Days "Get Involved" page on their website, or click here for more information.