Watch Rednecks Having a Picnic Get Joined by a Hungry Bear

This is wrong on so many levels I may run out of levels describing it. I have discovered videos of some rednecks who were having a picnic that got joined by a very large and hungry visitor and then they did absolutely everything wrong.

I have a theory that this may be a touron training program in disguise. It's behavior like this that results in some of the worst moments every year in Yellowstone National Park. While I can't prove scientifically that these people are rednecks, I'm gonna make that leap of faith for the following reasons:

1. The Miller Lite 24-pack appears already half-empty.

2. Shirtless and bald with a bandana? Where's Jeff Foxworthy when you need him?

3. Oblivious to the danger that now sits by them as they get out their flip phone to snap a quick picture.

Here's a quote from one of the geniuses:

She said: 'This was a friends cabin and they said that the bear is always around and never really bothers them."

Right. It's a ticking time bomb with fur and claws.

Get our free mobile app

I'm not even gonna go down the road of the 20 million reasons why it's awful to feed a bear. In Wyoming, we know this because we really do care about preserving wildlife. How many bears that become acclimated with obtaining food from humans have to put down after they become dangerous every year? Too many is the answer.

Oh well. It's just another fun video of people who sit within inches of a personal extinction level event.

NEXT UP: 10 Absolute WORST Tourist Incidents at Yellowstone National Park