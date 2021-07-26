WCA Boys All-Star Basketball Postgame Remarks [VIDEO]

The WCA Boys basketball game went right down to the wire with both teams making big plays down the stretch. In the end, the South prevailed over the North 97-96 in overtime thanks to a huge basket in the extra session by Brady Storebo who finished with 17 points. He was a monster in the paint and was a tough defensive match-up for the North.

Luke Hladky of Campbell County had 23 points for the North and experienced firsthand the agony of defeat. We talked with Storebo, Hladky, and Mountain View's Caden Sweep after the contest.

