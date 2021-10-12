Westbound I-80 Closed Between Cheyenne and Laramie Due to Crash

A crash has forced the closure of westbound Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

As of 6:39 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

WYDOT says travelers on eastbound I-80 should expect reduced visibility.

Get our free mobile app

Westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins is also closed due to winter conditions.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.