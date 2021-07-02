What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend?

We made it! Another weekend is here, and there are plenty of things going on for us to sink our teeth into, if we're in the mood to venture out, which, of course, we are! I will say, that Summertime in the Capital City, might be my favorite town for Summer. It's not gross hot like the Midwest and the South, and the city does a great job of making fun events.

Fridays On The Plaza

You knew this was coming, but, hey, it's like the appetizer for a weekend of fun! Or, the main course, if you only want to go out to the Plaza Friday and hang out at home the rest of the time. Either way, there are some great acts tonight at the Depot Plaza. Hazel Miller & The Collective along with Hector Anchondo will perform and I think we'll all get a little bluesy.



Cruz Contreras At The Lincoln

This should be a great show. Cruz Contreras is an Independent Music Award winner and he's bringing his talents to Cheyenne with support from Carolina Story. The Lincoln does a fantastic job finding and booking artists.



Blue Pig Presents Kyle Park At The Outlaw Saloon

This should be an awesome show. Nothing like getting to see an outdoor show during Summer Nights and Kyle Park is going to bring it!

Freedom Ride by Nuvision Credit Union

If you're ready to get out and ride, the Freedom Ride is happening tomorrow High Country Harley Davidson. Proceeds benefit High Plains Honor Flight and Dogs And Tags of Wyoming.



Firecracker 5k Needs Inc Food Pantry

If you're ready to run for a cause, head down to the Downtown Depot Saturday morning to help with the fight against hunger. You can run a 5k or a 10k. They also have a raffle going on.



Cheyenne Cruise Nights Benefitting Unaccompanied Youth/Family Promise

What's more fun than seeing some awesome classic cars and doing it for a great cause? Cruise nights are becoming an institution in Cheyenne for entertainment and philanthropy.

Happy 4th of July weekend!