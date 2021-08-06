What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

How's this weekend looking for you? It's the weekend after Cheyenne Frontier Days, so, who knows how we'll be able to handle ourselves. I mean, it was a solid 10 days for the books, that's for sure. Well, don't worry, you can still have a rootin' tootin' good time. Or, at least, we'll try and find something to do.

Fridays On The Plaza

Another Friday night on the Plaza with two awesome bands, along with food trucks, vendors and the beer tent. This week we'll have Galactic Lemonz and Eminence Ensemble hitting the stage.

Laramie County Fair

If the midway at Cheyenne Frontier Days didn't do the job for you, the Laramie County Fair is in town. So hit up that fair food. There's also motocross, tractor pulls and demolition derbies to check out.



Cheyenne Little Theater's 65th Old Fashioned Melodrama

The final weekend of the Old Fashioned Melodram is hitting the Atlas Theater. You can still check out the show and support local theater at the same time, it's a win-win.



Cheyenne Cruise Night

Check out all the cars rumbling through Downtown Cheyenne. This week, they're benefitting the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board. So enjoy the cars for a good cause.

Diamonds & Whiskey At The Outlaw Saloon

This should be an awesome show tonight out at the Outlaw Saloon. This will be a great show to remind you awesome live music comes to Cheyenne, even when it's not Cheyenne Frontier Days.



Dead Floyd At The Lincoln

This should be a great show. They're celebrating the music of both Pink Floyd and The Grateful Dead. There will also be laser lights!



