What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

I know I've said it before, but the hour glass just keeps moving faster on the end of summer. Especially for these weeks, it feels like it was just Monday, and now it's time to put on those party pants for another event filled weekend here in the Capitol City. You better get out and enjoy it, too. The rate we're going, it's going to be January before we know it.

Fridays On The Plaza

Get hype for tonight's show on the Plaza. We have two great bands playing, with some local flavor opening in Mr. Byrd and The Perfect Strangers with headliners out of Minneapolis, Yam Haus.



Turkuaz At The Lincoln

This is a pretty big show, Turkuaz is set to headlining things tonight at The Lincoln on their Summer Tour. Tickets are 25 bucks and it should be awesome!

Thompson Square At The Outlaw Saloon

You can catch a chart topping country duo tonight at the Outlaw. These guys have had tons of hits on Country Radio and are bound to put on a great show.



Cheyenne Farmers Market

The second week of the Farmers Market is ready for you to go and grab up all the fresh veggies, produce and other items at Frontier Park.



Cheyenne Cruise Night

Another Saturday coming up and another Saturday of helping out the community while also showing off some sweet classic cars. This week the merry bunch of cruisers are benefitting Habitat For Humanity of Laramie County.

Flatland & Cavalry At The Lincoln

Check out this Country/Folk band that's going to light up The Lincoln Saturday. Tickets are still available for this show if you're wanting to check them out.

So much to do this weekend, you'll have to plan accordingly.

