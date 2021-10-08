What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

This week went by almost a little too fast. I mean, I'm not complaining that it's the weekend already, but, man, did Tuesday actually happen? Or, even Monday? Where am I? Who am I? Ok, I'm back. But, seriously, is the rest of 2021 going to go this fast? Let's take a look at what we can do this weekend.

Nightmare On 17th Street

A haunted house, you say? This should be a great time. The Knights Of Pythias building is said to actually be haunted, so a haunted house in a haunted building? Sign me up. It's also a fundraiser for the Knights of Pythias, so it goes toward a good cause.

Cheyenne Fright-Seeing Tours

Hop on a trolley downtown and enjoy the frights and sounds of haunted Cheyenne! This is such a fun time and is only about 60-90 minutes.



Last Weekend For Mamma Mia! With The Cheyenne Little Theater

If you haven't gotten to get your Abba on yet, what are you waiting for?! Mamma Mia will be packing its bags after this weekend at the Mary Godfrey Playhouse. Tickets are still available if you want to take the whole family or get in on a date night.



Ned Ledoux At The Outlaw Saloon

This should be an awesome show. We didn't get enough of him opening for Garth, or, maybe you didn't get to see Garth(sore subject), now is your chance to check out Ned Ledoux at a show at the Outlaw Saloon Saturday.



Last Weekend Of Cheyenne Farmers Market

You don't want to miss out on the Cheyenne Farmers Market over at Frontier Park Saturday. It's your last chance of the season to get your hands on some goods from the Farmers Market. Get all your fall crops now!



Cheyenne Cruise Night

The merry bunch of cruisers are back at it this weekend. This week, they're raising money for Rooted In Cheyenne.