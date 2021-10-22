What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

This is a packed weekend. Actually, the next two weekends will be packed. Packed with some SPOOKY fun! I'm here for it. This weekend pretty much has everything you could want from haunted houses to plays and live music. Let's dive in and see what's out there to entertain you.

Rocky Horror Picture Show At The Atlas Theater

A shadow cast of Rocky Horror Picture Show from the Cheyenne Little Theatre will be on stage four times this weekend. This should be a lot of fun and they'll give you a prop bad as you go in. How bout that?

Nightmare On 17th Street

A haunted house is a great way to celebrate spooky season. Since we only have two weeks left in the season, you better jump on this! It looks like they'll have a fun blackout version Saturday Night.



This is more of a kid-friendly alternative to your spooky attractions in Cheyenne. They are also volunteer-powered, so it's great that people are passionate enough to want to do this for the community.

The Ghost Fright-Seeing Tours

Jump on a trolley in Downtown Cheyenne to get to experience the haunts of Cheyenne. I went on this last year and it was super creepy and you learn so much about Cheyenne's haunted past!



Ready for a street party with wiener dogs that benefits the Cheyenne Animal Shelter? And has beer? This is for you. You can't miss out on the running of the wieners!

Boos And Spirits Downtown Cheyenne Pub Crawl

Get your wristbands and costume for a spooky good time! There will be tons of bars and restaurants in Downtown Cheyenne participating and you'll get free drinks and specials with your wristband. You can pick one of those up at Freedom's Edge or Dillingers.



CFD Old West Museum Murder Mystery

Get on your thinking caps and get ready for a "Whoooo dunit" at the Red Lion Hotel while getting thrown into a murder mystery.



Cheyenne Cruise Night

The merry bunch of cruisers will be out Saturday night, sporting their cool cars and raising money for the Cheyenne Youth Lacrosse Club.



Tech N9ne At The Lincoln

This should be a fun show. Tech N9ne has been around for years and knows how to put on an awesome show.

