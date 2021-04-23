As it looks right now, the weather isn't going to be too bad the next four days. Dare I say, nice? Sunday looks like it will be a great Sunday Funday with temps in the mid 60s. Spring, is that you? We've been waiting more than patiently, and frankly, you owe us after that Blizzard last month, but, I digress. There are plenty of things to do this weekend and ways to enjoy the weather.

The Runaway Grooms At The Lincoln

What's that? Live music, back at the Lincoln? Thank you and yes, please, I'll take it. The Runaway Grooms are looking to put on a great show tonight and make us forget we haven't really been able to do this in a year.

Creating Cheyenne Little Theater Player's Production Of Disney's Beauty And The Beast

Want to stay in and check out how a local theater production is put together? Look no further, and hey, the bar tab is whatever you bought on your way home from work.

Get our free mobile app

Wall-E At The Cheyenne Civic Center

Bring the whole family to check out the Pixar classic, Wall-E. Plenty of space for you to feel safe, and it's Wall-E, so you know you'll enjoy it.

Dueling Pianos At The Metropolitan Downtown

You can catch this event both Friday and Saturday at the Met. The show kicks off tonight at 8pm with a limited menu during the show, but the bar will be there for drinks. You should request Sk8er Boi for me. Please?

Wyoming Brewers Festival Tickets On Sale

Ok, this technically an event, but it's kind of an event leading to a big event. If you're one of the first 25 people to buy tickets, you can get weekend passes for 25 bucks. That just screams event.

There are plenty of things going on this weekend to make you want to get out, stretch your legs and maybe, catch a show.