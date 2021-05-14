What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

It's another weekend and we have to find fun and exciting things to do this weekend, luckily, it's Spring, it's warmed up and so have activities in and around Cheyenne. We're inching closer to Fridays On The Plaza, which will be our normal what to do, oh, duh, Fridays On The Plaza.

Cheyenne Day Of Giving

This might be a stretch for things to do, as in fun activity, but it's for a great cause and benefits so many local non profits that need the help this year. So, you can really make it a family event for the car ride over and drop off since they're doing it as a drive through this year from 8am-4pm today.



Cheyenne Little Theater's Production Of The Last 5 Years

You can catch a play this weekend, it's the second weekend of the show and it's an awesome story to watch from a great production.



Jerrod Niemann At The Outlaw Saloon

This should be a great show if you're itching for some great country music. Jerrod Niemann will head to The Outlaw Saloon and burn the house down. Tickets are still available for the show.

Live Music At The Lincoln Theater

Two bands from Denver are invaded Cheyenne and The Lincoln. The Magic Beans and Schema Things are doing a show Saturday. The show is only 10 bucks, but they're doing a special for teens 15-18 can score free tickets in advanced and if available.



Club 21 Open At Wyomovies Cheyenne

Sit back, relax and watch some of the newest movies at Wyomovies Cheyenne with their 21 and up only theater. They just opened last month and these seats are totally worth it.

