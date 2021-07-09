What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

Well, well, well, it looks like we have another weekend on our hands. The Fourth of July weekend of last, just seems like a distant, fuzzy memory, am I right? So now, we just need to focus on, well, the now. There are plenty of events going on this weekend, the city is about to catch fire with Cheyenne Frontier Days just around the corner and more events happening than we can count. Let's dive in.

Fridays On The Plaza

Ah, our old stand by for the summer. Two great acts tonight, kicking off at 5:30, My Blue Sky and Bunny Blake. Both from south of the border and both will not disappoint! Don't forget to check out the food trucks and the beer tent(it's run by the Depot Museum).

Whitney Rose At The Lincoln Saturday

Whitney Rose will bring her country styles to The Lincoln tomorrow. It should be an awesome show, The Lincoln is not only a great venue, but they also attract really great talent. Whitney Rose will be no different. She's from Austin, Texas, they know a thing or two about great country music there.



Flipper's 5th Birthday Party

The one place in Cheyenne that is perfect for really any age, Flippers, is set to turn 5 this weekend. Saturday you can enjoy a block party at your favorite Arcade. The celebration is going on all day with live music starting in the evening.

Get our free mobile app

Taylor Scott Band At The Depot Plaza

Nuvision Credit Union is holding a member celebration tomorrow at the Depot Plaza with Taylor Scott Band in toe. This event runs from Noon to 4:30pm.



Cheyenne Cruise Nights

Get ready to see all your favorite classic cars cruising around Downtown Cheyenne. This week, they're benefitting the Laramie County Library Foundation. Books are cool.



Cheyenne Home Show

Needing to spruce up around the house? Good News! Cheyenne Home Show is in town at the Archer again this weekend. Get your mulch on.



See, we have plenty to do this weekend.