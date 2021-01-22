What’s Trending Friday, Wyoming And Beyond

We made it to Friday. Forget all your stresses and focus on something fun like sports or family. Let's get you the stories you need to know.

Trending Nationally

If you're a fan of Godzilla and King Kong, you're in luck, we're just days away(Sunday) for the trailer. It will hit HBOMAX and theaters at the same time in March. This is going to star Vampire Eric from True Blood and Eleven from Stranger Things.

While we're excited for the last film to come out, it looks like Marvel is going to bump Black Widow from its third change of release in May to, well, who knows. This comes from Variety, which, they're probably right. But man, I just want to watch Scarlett Johansson kick some butt.

A video of a Zombie Beaver has gone viral near Canada. I mean, I get it, it's probably just a normal beaver doing normal beaver things, but the video itself is kind of creepy.

Trending Locally

We talked about movies and streaming already, so, what does Wyoming chose as their go to streaming service? I'm a big Hulu fan, but it looks like I'm in the minority as Wyomingites really like YouTube.

Speaking of favorite things for Wyomingites, a new study found what our favorite fast food is. If you thought Dominos, you were right. I'm not going to argue, I see their delivery drivers zooming around the city all the time. I usually give them a hearty salute and say godspeed, as they run a red light.

And finally, if you're going to the Snowy Range this weekend, watch out for a potential dumping of 12-20 inches of snow. That's at least according to the National Weather Service. They might know a thing or two.

